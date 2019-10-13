UrduPoint.com
Seventh Victim Of Ayun Cylinder Blast Dies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

Seventh victim of Ayun cylinder blast dies

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The death toll of Ayun gas cylinder blast was raised to seven after the death of another victim in Peshawar.

According to hospital sources, wife of Shakir Ullah, who received burn injuries in the blast passed away in the hospital.

The lone survival of the blast, Manzoor Ahmed is now having treatment in Peshawar.

It is worth mentioning that eight members of a family received serious burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in September 30 at Ayun Chitral. The victims were shifted to Bur and Plastic Surgery Center Hayatabad Peshawar on Oct 3 from the DHQ hospital Chitral.

