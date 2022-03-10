UrduPoint.com

Seventy Six Polling Stations Declared Sensitive In District Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Seventy six polling stations declared sensitive in district Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afirid Thursday has said that extra police force would be deployed on most sensitive polling stations during Local Body elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afirid Thursday has said that extra police force would be deployed on most sensitive polling stations during Local Body elections.

DPO said that a total of 76 polling station had been declared as sensitive polling stations in Abbottabad. He urged that candidates and supporters must follow the election code of conduct and displaying of arms during campaigns would be totally prohibited.

He said that during the LB elections police would be ready to tackle any untoward situation while installation of CCTV cameras on sensitive polling stations is also under consideration.

For the Tehsil Havelian mayor contest, two contenders have personal enmity and we have taken special measures to tackle the situation in Havelian, due to the shortage of police force we have also demanded extra police from other districts, adding the DPO said.

Zahoor Babar Afirid said that we have served notices to all candidates to must follow the ECP election code of conduct and control their supporters, avoid aerial firing for a congenial election environment where people can exercise their right to vote easily.

Related Topics

Election Firing Shortage Police Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Havelian All From

Recent Stories

Russia, Ukraine in high-level talks after hospital ..

Russia, Ukraine in high-level talks after hospital attack sparks fury

26 seconds ago
 Three key head-to-heads for Wales v France

Three key head-to-heads for Wales v France

27 seconds ago
 Opposition to face embarrassing defeat in no confi ..

Opposition to face embarrassing defeat in no confidence move: Murad Saeed

29 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

31 seconds ago
 Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 DHQ Organizes walk on World Kidney Day

DHQ Organizes walk on World Kidney Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>