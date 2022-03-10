Seventy six polling stations declared sensitive in district Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afirid Thursday has said that extra police force would be deployed on most sensitive polling stations during Local Body elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afirid Thursday has said that extra police force would be deployed on most sensitive polling stations during Local Body elections.

DPO said that a total of 76 polling station had been declared as sensitive polling stations in Abbottabad. He urged that candidates and supporters must follow the election code of conduct and displaying of arms during campaigns would be totally prohibited.

He said that during the LB elections police would be ready to tackle any untoward situation while installation of CCTV cameras on sensitive polling stations is also under consideration.

For the Tehsil Havelian mayor contest, two contenders have personal enmity and we have taken special measures to tackle the situation in Havelian, due to the shortage of police force we have also demanded extra police from other districts, adding the DPO said.

Zahoor Babar Afirid said that we have served notices to all candidates to must follow the ECP election code of conduct and control their supporters, avoid aerial firing for a congenial election environment where people can exercise their right to vote easily.