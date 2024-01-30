Several apprehended amid conflict amongst students at MUST university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) local campus saw a violent altercation between two rival student groups on Monday. Following the police's swift legal action against the accused students, the city police apprehended a number of the students by Tuesday morning, according to the police.

"Yes, police are looking for the accused students who were involved in the violent altercation between two rival groups on Monday at the MUST local campus," SSP Kamran Ali, the senior superintendent of police in Mirpur, told APP on Tuesday night.

Since law enforcement officials are required to maintain peace and order in the institutions, some arrests have been made in this regard thus far by the local police, according to the SSP.

As previously reported, a violent altercation at the MUST resulted in the injuries of at least seven students from rival factions. The altercation occurred at the university's former site.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Imtiaz Shoukat of the City Police station, The police station has so far detained at least ten students from both sides for participating in the violent altercation that occurred on the Varsity old campus, in addition to the boys hostel and classrooms. The altercation was reportedly over a small disagreement on the campus grounds.

Witnesses also reported that throughout the hours-long altercation, which saw the disputing students shoot randomly into the air, a great sense of panic descended onto the university campus.

The university administration reportedly decided to immediately close the MUST Mirpur campus for the next two days.

Details indicate that after numerous rounds of brutal fighting between students, including stone-throwing, brick-batting, and air-firing, the exteriors of the MUST City campus, in addition to the ground, classrooms, and dorms, became a battlefield. For several hours, male and female students in the classrooms were overcome with panic.

Further information revealed that yesterday's altercation between the opposing student groups from Poonch and Mipur districts was sparked by a small disagreement about a student being struck by a cricket ball. The small argument on Monday on the university campus, which included several academic buildings and the male dorms, escalated into a violent altercation.

In addition to shooting fire at one another, the uncontrollably enraged students mercilessly utilized iron fists, brickbats, and stones during the violent altercation.

Because of violent clashes, academic staff members and students sought safety on adjacent buildings' rooftops.

A case has been filed at the city police station against roughly ten students from both groups who are suspected of being part of the violent altercation in addition to harming university property that is owned by the public. The cops are currently conducting more investigations in this regard.

