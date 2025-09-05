- Home
- Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overflows
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:44 PM
Ministry of Water Resources issues an alert, warning of high-level flooding at Harike and Ferozepur in Sutlej River after release of excess water from India
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) Excess water released by India into the rivers has caused widespread devastation in southern Punjab, triggering severe flooding in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers. Several embankments have breached, submerging numerous villages and causing extensive damage.
The latest reports said that India has once again informed Pakistan about releasing water into the Sutlej River. In response, the Ministry of Water Resources issued an alert, warning of high-level flooding at Harike and Ferozepur in the Sutlej River.
At Ganda Singh Wala, the water flow in the Sutlej reached 327,000 cusecs, while at Sulemanki and islam Headworks, the water levels also surged, flooding surrounding areas and four tehsils in Bahawalpur.
The Ravi River has also seen alarming water levels, with an extreme flood warning issued for Head Suddhanai.
Water flow at Head Balloki has surpassed 138,760 cusecs, further escalating the flooding risks.
Similarly, the Chenab River near Khanqi, Head Qadirabad, and Chiniot is witnessing rising water levels, exacerbating the flooding situation.
In Multan, the Shujaabad Canal near Qasim Bela has overflowed which submerged the surrounding areas.
Sher Shah embankment has breached, causing multiple settlements to flood, leaving residents unable to evacuate in time.
Water from the Sikandri Nala has posed a significant threat to urban populations. The Akbar Flood Bund continues to face pressure, flooding Akbar Pur, Basti Kotwal and neighboring areas.
The rescue teams and district administrations are actively engaged in relief operations, although the intensity of the flooding is hampering access to some areas.
The authorities have urged the residents to take precautions, avoid visiting rivers and refrain from engaging in activities like fishing in the affected regions.
There are high floods in the rivers of Punjab with the expected rainfall in the upper regions. Water flow at key locations such as Marala (Chenab River) and Head Trimmu (Ravi River) has reached alarming levels, increasing the risk of further inundation.
