Several Arrested Over Lockdown Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Several arrested over lockdown violation

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower Abdul Rashid Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Jamal Khan of Timargarah Police Station along with District Police in-charge of Traffic Shad Muhammad Khan on Thursday arrested dozens of locals over violation of the lock down in Timarghara bazaar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower Abdul Rashid Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Jamal Khan of Timargarah Police Station along with District Police in-charge of Traffic Shad Muhammad Khan on Thursday arrested dozens of locals over violation of the lock down in Timarghara bazaar.

They were gathered and roaming in Timarghara bazaar unnecessarily or without any valid reason. The police officials on the occasion urged the citizens to cooperate with district administration and also stay home.

Meanwhile, those purchasing different edibles items, the officials of the district administration along with Traffic Police distributed masks, gloves, sanitizers and pamphlets to pass on awareness about coronavirus and advised them to take preventive and precautionary measures to stay safe and to keep safe their respective families.

