Several beauty salons, barbershops sealed for violating SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Administration on Tuesday sealed 11 shops for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the provincial government to ease lockdown for opening of businesses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The District Administration on Tuesday sealed 11 shops for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the provincial government to ease lockdown for opening of businesses.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, 11 shops including 7 beauty salons and four barbershops were sealed in Taluka Qasimabad while fine was also imposed for overcharging prices of essential items.

The Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad, Altaf Korejo warned the shopkeepers to refrain from violating the SOP issued by Sindh Government and maintain social distancing during ease down period failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

Mukhtiarkar also visited different markets of the area and imposed fine of Rs.21000 for overcharging the prices fixed by the district administration during holy month of Ramzan.

The officers of concerned departments and Police were also accompanied with Mukhtiarkar during his visit to the markets.