Open Menu

Several Booked For Bathing In River Panjkora

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Several booked for bathing in River Panjkora

LOWER DIR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) ::The district administration on Tuesday arrested several people for violating Section 144 and bathing in River Panjkora.

The district administration said that DC Iftikhar Ahmad had imposed a ban on bathing in River Panjkora under section 144 however, on inspection, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Shezad Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tariq Khan found several people were violating the ban.

From areas including Tarai, Sado, Khazana, Balambat Pull and Timergara several people, mostly youth, were taken into custody and sent to lockups.

The district administration has appealed to the parents not to allow their children to take bath in River Panjkora as several fatal incidents have taken place these days.

The Assistant Commissioner also asked the tourists not to bathe in the river as a minor mistake could put their life in jeopardy.

Related Topics

Bath Balambat Timergara

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

1 hour ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan