Several booked for bathing in River Panjkora

LOWER DIR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) ::The district administration on Tuesday arrested several people for violating Section 144 and bathing in River Panjkora.

The district administration said that DC Iftikhar Ahmad had imposed a ban on bathing in River Panjkora under section 144 however, on inspection, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Shezad Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tariq Khan found several people were violating the ban.

From areas including Tarai, Sado, Khazana, Balambat Pull and Timergara several people, mostly youth, were taken into custody and sent to lockups.

The district administration has appealed to the parents not to allow their children to take bath in River Panjkora as several fatal incidents have taken place these days.

The Assistant Commissioner also asked the tourists not to bathe in the river as a minor mistake could put their life in jeopardy.