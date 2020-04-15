UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Businesses Started In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:06 PM

Several businesses started in Lahore

Several shop owners opened their shops on Wednesday after relaxation in some businesses announced by the government to facilitate the common people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Several shop owners opened their shops on Wednesday after relaxation in some businesses announced by the government to facilitate the common people.

According to the notification, several businesses were permitted to restart their work from April 14 on which, the business owners opened their shops.

Cement manufacturers, transformers manufacturers, chemical industry, technology hardware and Information technology industry had been opened.

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, building material stores had also been allowed to open their shops.

Veterinary services, paper and packaging industry, real estate, glass manufacturing units, horticulture and book shops got opened.

Petrol pumps, medical stores and call centers had also started their business.

Agricultural products and animal feed shops had also been allowed to do their business.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to coronavirus pandemic, lockdown was imposed by the government to limit the movement of the citizens, but now the government has allowed several businesses to start their work.

Related Topics

Technology Business April From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

11 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

26 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.