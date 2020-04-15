Several businesses started in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Several shop owners opened their shops on Wednesday after relaxation in some businesses announced by the government to facilitate the common people.

According to the notification, several businesses were permitted to restart their work from April 14 on which, the business owners opened their shops.

Cement manufacturers, transformers manufacturers, chemical industry, technology hardware and Information technology industry had been opened.

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, building material stores had also been allowed to open their shops.

Veterinary services, paper and packaging industry, real estate, glass manufacturing units, horticulture and book shops got opened.

Petrol pumps, medical stores and call centers had also started their business.

Agricultural products and animal feed shops had also been allowed to do their business.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to coronavirus pandemic, lockdown was imposed by the government to limit the movement of the citizens, but now the government has allowed several businesses to start their work.