UrduPoint.com

Several Cases In IHC Adjourned Without Proceeding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Several cases in IHC adjourned without proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The several cases on Thursday in the courts of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani were adjourned without proceeding due to the leave of judges.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was on leave on this due to which cases in his court were adjourned till next date while Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would be on leave till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court adjourned hearing till December 9, on graft reference against ex-chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal pertaining to illegal allotment of land to Park Lane Company. The NAB had sought time from the court to submit comments in his acquittal plea.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Company December Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

16 minutes ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

16 minutes ago
 CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

25 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.