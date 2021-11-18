Several cases in IHC adjourned without proceeding

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The several cases on Thursday in the courts of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani were adjourned without proceeding due to the leave of judges.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was on leave on this due to which cases in his court were adjourned till next date while Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would be on leave till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court adjourned hearing till December 9, on graft reference against ex-chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal pertaining to illegal allotment of land to Park Lane Company. The NAB had sought time from the court to submit comments in his acquittal plea.