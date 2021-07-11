Several CASOs launched in Shopian villages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian forces carried out four cordon and search operations (CASOs) in south Kashmir's Shopian district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the search operations were carried out at Braripora, Heff Shirmal, Manloo and Gadpora villages in the district.

An official said the operations were carried out by a joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 178th and 14 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Locals from the village said that dozens of residential houses and other structures were searched during the operation.

At Heff Shirmal area, the Indian forces had cordoned off a huge orchard area where they carried out thorough searches.