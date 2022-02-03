Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said several Chinese companies are desirous of making investments in Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Beijing is expected to meet the heads of these companies.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the visit of Prime Minister Imran will promote high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and help further expand their relations. He said Pakistan's relations with China have further strengthened.

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf says Pakistan and China have a key role of partnership in stabilization of Afghanistan.

In a video message regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, he said it would prove a very important visit as the top leadership of the two countries would hold talks on important matters.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, it has become critical for Pakistan to stabilize Afghanistan.

He said China wants extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan, and Pakistan is also in favor of Pakistan. He said he has recently visited Afghanistan, and the Afghan interim government has expressed keenness for it.

The National Security Adviser said the Afghan issue will be discussed during the Prime Minister's visit to China. He said Pakistan and China would make joint efforts to ensure that terrorism is not carried out from Afghanistan; rather the country becomes an opportunity for trade.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has expressed the confidence that the Chinese investment in Pakistan will further increase as a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

In a video statement on Thursday, he said a complete document has been prepared after hectic deliberations, highlighting as to how Pakistan is an attractive destination for the Chinese investment. He said the document also envisages our economic strengths and the facilities and incentives being offered to the investors.

Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan will present this document to the Chinese leadership.

Terming China's visit very important, the Minister for Planning and Development said this is also a manifestation of the everlasting Pakistan-China relationship.

In his video message about China visit, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood said that the talks with the Chinese side will focus on improving trade relations and exports.

He said we want to bring further improvement in certain areas of the Free Trade Agreement especially the exports of rice, cement, fruits and vegetables. He was confident that this will help us further bolster our exports.

The Adviser on Commerce said Pakistan also wants acquisition of latest technology from China to strengthen its agriculture sector.