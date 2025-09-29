Several Countries Seek Defense Pacts With Pakistan After Saudi Deal: Ishaq Dar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in London that multiple nations are interested in signing defense agreements with Pakistan following its recent pact with Saudi Arabia. He added that Pakistan has proven its defensive strength and must now focus on becoming an economic power.
Speaking to the media outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, Dar stated that Pakistan had proven its defensive capabilities during the recent “Battle of Truth,” and now the nation’s focus should shift toward becoming an economic power.
He emphasized that the defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was mutually beneficial, adding that no country had raised objections to it. Instead, he said, multiple nations had expressed their willingness to pursue similar agreements with Pakistan.
It is noteworthy that on September 17, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark defense agreement in Riyadh. Under the pact, any aggression against one country will be considered aggression against both.
