Several Criminal Gangs Busted In Quetta: SSP Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani said on Tuesday that police have busted several criminal gangs involved in robbery and motorbike snatching during the last couple of weeks

Addressing a press conference here at DIG office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations said that due to prompt action of the police, decline in the crime rate has been witnessed in the provincial capital.

Members of various gangs were arrested after the successful raids conducted on a tip off and information retrieved from the suspected injured person.

SSP Operations while sharing the details recalled that robbers have looted Rs5.4 million (cash and gold) from the Jewelers in Pishin area a couple of days back.

Following the incident, CIA police launched an investigation and nabbed two persons involved in the robbery, recovering 60 percent looted cash and gold.

Efforts are afoot to bring other members of the gang to justice. In their separate actions, Industrial, Gawalmandi and Satellite Police Station teams busted three gangs involved in robbery and motorbike snatching," he said, adding that over a dozen outlaws have been arrested by police during the first quarter of 2022.

To a question, he said that uncertainty in the neighboring country has caused a rise in the crime rate in the provincial capital. However, police are vigilant to curb the crime and maintain law and order in Quetta and other parts of the province.

