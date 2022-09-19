UrduPoint.com

Several Dairies Fined For Over Charging Milk Prices

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 09:51 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :While taking notice of the increasing milk prices, the district administration has imposed fine of over Rs 200,000 on various milk dairies in city and Qasimabad Talukas.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the AC City has imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on Nagori Dairy for selling milk at higher rate.

Sakhi Pir Milk shop and Pakistan Dairy in Liaquat Colony were also fined Rs 50000 each for over charging milk prices.

Meanwhile, AC Qasimabad also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on Mehran Dairy, Rs 10,000 against Mahar Dairy and Rs 20,000 on Nagori Dairy for charging higher rates.

