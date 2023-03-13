UrduPoint.com

Several Eateries Fined Over Poor Hygiene In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched a drive against owners of food points who were providing unhygienic food to the citizens.

As part of the crackdown, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad paid a visit to restaurants at Bab-e-Dera and checked the quality of food.

During the inspection, he imposed a fine on owners of eateries for poor cleanliness and sub-standard foods.

He said that the administration was committed to providing quality food items to citizens and directed them to comply with pure food standards issued by the government.

