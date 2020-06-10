Several employees of NBP test coronavirus positive

Over 15 branches of National Bank of Pakistan in Sukkur region have been closed after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus

Over 15 branches of National Bank of Pakistan in Sukkur region have been closed after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the administration of Main Branch NBP Sukkur, the fifteen branches of NBP in Sukkur and Khairpur districts have been closed as a precautionary measure and it will be reopened after disinfection.

The official urged the public to make the use of face masks mandatory, appealing people not to leave their homes unnecessarily.