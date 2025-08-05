Several events planned to celebrate Independence Day in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The district administration has arranged a number of activities in connection with Independence Day to celebrate it in a befitting manner.

As part of these events, a major cycling race is scheduled for August 9 providing an opportunity to youth to celebrate the day with national zeal.

According to the administration 100 cyclists will be participating in a route from Yarik Bypass to Fort Chashma to show patriotism and solidarity on the auspicious occasion.

Moreover, speeches, tableaus, and prayer ceremonies will be held in various schools.

The public places and key junctions across the city have been decorated with banners highlighting the day’s significance.

Gomal University and Degree College will host various academic and cultural events, while the sports Department is organizing “Azadi Cup” football and cricket tournaments.

