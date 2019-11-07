UrduPoint.com
Several Filling Stations Fined For Inflated Rates, Low Gauge

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:08 PM

The district administration on Thursday carried out inspection of filling stations in Garhi Kapura and Kandar area and fined several for inflated rates and tampering with gauge

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration on Thursday carried out inspection of filling stations in Garhi Kapura and Kandar area and fined several for inflated rates and tampering with gauge.

On the directives of deputy commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir, Additional AC-III Zain Ali Raza paid surprise visit to those filling stations after receiving public complaints and fined them for violating government rates and providing low gauge oil products.

He also issued directives to the filling stations to implement clean and green initiatives to prevent pollution free environment to masses.

