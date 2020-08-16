UrduPoint.com
Several Fined Over Violation Of Corona Preventive SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

Several fined over violation of Corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Administration of Peshawar has imposed cash penalties to a large number of people at the stations of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and over violation of corona preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, officers of the district administration checked the implementation of the anti-corona SOPs at BRT bus stations and inside buses, said a news release issued here Sunday.

During check a large number of people were penalized with cash fine over violation of the SOPs and fornot wearing safety masks.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged upon the people for compulsory wearing of safety masks while traveling in the BRT buses and following SOPs otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

