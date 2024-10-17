Several fined, warning issued to food outlets for unhygienic conditions in surprise checking

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Oct, 2024) The authorities concerned here on Thursday conducted surprise checking of various food outlets in different parts of the city to assess the quality of the edibles in line with the determined health friendly standard.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Yasir Riaz, Duty Magistrate, Syed Kaleem Abbas Shah raided various food outlets and restaurants including International Food Chains KFC, Donors Kebab, Dixie, Summons, OPTP, Subway located on F1 Kotli Road and inspected quality of the raw material besides the cooked food and cleanliness conditions of their kitchens and the staff, the district administration sources told APP .

Syed Kaleem Abbas also checked the medical test reports and issued warnings several of the food outlets for poor sanitation and bad implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Besides imposing fines to some of the violators, several substandard cooked items were also perished.

The raiding team also directed the managements of the food outlets for sale of their quality productions strictly according to the rates list issued by the district administration.

The duty magistrate also strictly instructed the food business operators to take care of cleanliness conditions at their outlets .

