Several food outlets sealed for sub standard food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Abbottabad Friday started crackdown against the hotels, food points, and bakeries and sealed several outlets over a charge of selling sub-standard food items.

The drive was started in the main city areas including Link road, Kehal road and Abbottabad and District headquarters hospital where the raiding team imposed fine and also sealed several food points, bakeries, chicken shops, general stores, and canteens.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abbottabad supervised the team and imposed a heavy fine on the canteen contractor of DHQ Hospital Abbottabad for poor hygiene, selling sub-standard food items to the people and also issued a warning to several shopkeepers.

The team also sealed Al-Faisal bakery at Kehal road where they found dead mice in the kitchen, similarly heavy fines were imposed on chicken shops of Link Road those were selling chicken meat but did not maintain proper hygiene in the shops.

AAC at the occasion told to media that on daily basis we would continue the inspection of hotels, bakeries, food points, chicken and meat shops, and general stores to provide quality food items to the masses.