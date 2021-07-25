Several food points fined over using sub-standard material

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed fine on various food points for using sub-standard material and poor cleanliness arrangements during a crackdown launched here in the city on Sunday.

PFA teams launched separate raids at SherShah Town, Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Bahawalpur bypass, Bosan road and other areas and checked the quality of food items and the cleanliness of various food points. The PTA teams imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on two snacks points for using sub-standard material. Fine of Rs 20,000 each has been imposed on two sweet shops while teams imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on a hotel for using sub-standard oil.

However, different other food points have been fined during the crackdown while warning was also issued to many other shops.