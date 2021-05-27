UrduPoint.com
Several Houses, Shops Removed By Railway Department Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Several houses, shops removed by railway department Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An anti-encroachment team of Sukkur Railways accompanied by the railway and district police on on Thursday launched the anti-encroachment operation which aimed at removing houses and shops illegally constructed on the railway land in Garam Godi area.

They removed the illegally constructed houses and shops situated on railway land.

According to the Divisional Superintendent (DS), Sukkur Railways, the notices were issued to the encroachers, but when they failed to remove the encroachments, we were compelled to take action. When his attention was drawn towards the encroachments constructed by influential persons, he said that the authorities are not going to spare anybody, no matter how influential they are.

He said that the anti-encroachment operation is being carried out therefore, it will be done across the board, adding that we have issued notices to all the encroachers but some of the influential encroachers have tampered the record and we are going to take care of them, too.

He assured that the operation is not going to stop until the removal of all the encroachments. "We will launch the operation mercilessly within the next couple of days," he added.

