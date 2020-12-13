Several hurt in gas cylinder explosion at Rahim Yar Khan hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :A powerful gas cylinder explosion at a private hospital burnt several people at a Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday morning.

Rescue officials said a ward caught fire after the explosion and the powerful bang shattered glass pans of hospital windows, a private news channels reported..

Soon after the blast, security forces along with rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted injured to Sheikh Zayed hospital.