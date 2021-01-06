Several hurts as bus falls into canal in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons were injured when a speeding bus skidded off the road and plunged into canal near Manchanabad Tehsil in Bahawalnagar District on wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, rescue sources said that the ill-fated bus was on its way to Mandi Sadiq Ganj via Manchanabad from Lahore when it fell into canal due to over speeding and wounded 15 passengers, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and recovered the injured from the canal and shifted them hospital.