Several Hurts As Bus Falls Into Canal In Bahawalnagar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons were injured when a speeding bus skidded off the road and plunged into canal near Manchanabad Tehsil in Bahawalnagar District on wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, rescue sources said that the ill-fated bus was on its way to Mandi Sadiq Ganj via Manchanabad from Lahore when it fell into canal due to over speeding and wounded 15 passengers, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and recovered the injured from the canal and shifted them hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

