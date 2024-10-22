Open Menu

Several Illegal Petrol Agencies Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Sargodha,Muhammad Wasim Civil Defense department under the supervision of Civil Defense officer Sargodha Saira Khan launched a massive crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and fuel agencies,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the raiding teams raided at different localities and sealed several patrol agencies and registered FIRs against the illegal patrol pump and agencies owners,took illegal material into the custody.

Crackdowns against illegal patrol agencies would continue on daily basis.

