Several illegal petrol agencies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Wasim, Civil Defense department launched a massive crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and fuel agencies here across the district.

According to a spokesperson on Tuesday,the raiding teams under the supervision of Civil Defense Officer Saira Khan raided various localities and sealed several illegal petrol agencies.

The teams also got registered FIRs against the violators and took illegal material into the custody.

Crackdowns against illegal petrol agencies would continue on daily basis,said spokesperson.