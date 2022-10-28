Several illegal structures demolished at Bharakahu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-encroachment operation was conducted in the areas of Bharakahu, Muree Road and its adjoining areas on Friday demolishing several illegal structures built on its way.

The operation was jointly participated by Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), Capital Development Authority (CDA), National Highways Authority (NHA), Directorate of Municipal Administration and the Federal Capital Police.

AC Secretariat provided the magisterial cover.

Meanwhile, following public complaints the ICTA food department inspected eateries and restaurants to check quality of food and hygiene conditions in sector I-10 and I-11/3.

Fines were imposed on restaurants for non-compliance with food laws, hygiene standards, use of expired items and poor sanitation.

The Deputy Director of Food Muhammad Afzal issued warnings to some food handlers and directed them to improve the quality of the restaurant's food.