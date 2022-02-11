UrduPoint.com

Several Illegal Structures Demolished In Anti-encroachment Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Charsadda district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against encroachment and demolished dozens of illegally-erected structures at Shabqaddar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Charsadda district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against encroachment and demolished dozens of illegally-erected structures at Shabqaddar.

According to the district administration, the action was taken by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shabqaddar in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Sadat Hassan following public complaints.

Supported by police personnel and Tehsil Municipal Administration's (TMA) staff removed encroachments from footpaths at bazaar. The AAC said that operations against encroachment would continue indiscriminately to facilitate pedestrians and overcome traffic congestion.

>