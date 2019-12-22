Several illegally built structures razed during anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Anti encroachment operation was launched in different units of Latifabad on Sunday during which several illegally built structures on government property and roads were demolished with heavy machinery.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui led the anti-encroachment operation in Latifabad unit number 6, 7, 8 and 9 with the help of anti-encroachment force, police and officials of concerned departments.

The district administration after completion of the given deadline, demolished all structures built on the government land, roads and green belts.

According to official announcement, illegally built structures on roads and other government property near hotels and shops were demolished with heavy machinery of the anti - encroachment force and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui said the operation would be extended to other areas of the Taluka to get vacated illegally encroached government land, roads and green belts.

He said in commercial areas traffic congestion problem was order of the day due to encroachment on roads as iron cabins, concrete made structures had been raised by hotel owners and the shopkeepers.

On the directives of honourbale Sindh High Court, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro have decided to launch operation to get illegally encroached areas vacated by force.

In the first phase, hotel owners and shopkeepers have been given time to demolish these structures by themselves and after passage of deadline, administration had initiated action.

The assistant commissioner warned the encroachers to vacate government land and road spaces without any delay failing which strict action would be taken against them.

Anti-Encroachment force, officials of HESCO, SSGC and other concerned departments and the police took part in the operation.