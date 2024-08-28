Several injured after head-on collision between two passenger coaches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Several passengers including four children were injured after a horrifying collision between two coaches at Moro toll plaza near Naushahro Feroze, a district in the province of Sindh, on early Wednesday morning.

According to Police, rescue workers reached the site and shifted all injured to the hospital in critical condition, a private news channel reported.

One of the passenger coaches was heading from Punjab to Karachi and another coach was going to Karachi from Mansehra, police added.