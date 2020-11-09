Several injured as water tanker rams into bank in Karachi

Several persons were critically wounded as a water tanker rammed into a private bank's branch in Karachi North Nazimabad on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Several persons were critically wounded as a water tanker rammed into a private bank's branch in Karachi North Nazimabad on Monday morning.

As per detail, rescue sources said the water tanker was speeding and had lost control before hitting the building and wounding at least seven people, a private news channels reported.

Rescue sources noted that some vehicles parked outside the bank were also damaged by the out-of-control tanker.