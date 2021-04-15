UrduPoint.com
Several Injured Following Three-car Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Several persons were critically wounded after a horrifying collision between three cars near Sukheke in Hafizabad District of Punjab on wee hours of Thursday.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the accidents occurred at the Motorway M3 near Sukheke where three cars collided with each other, injuring eight persons.

According to eye-witnesses the accident was result of over-speeding, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

