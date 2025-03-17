Several injured in Chilas coach accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHILAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Several persons were injured in a road mishap that occurred near Zero point Bashi Daas area of Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan region, tv channels quoting Police and Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a passenger coach was crossing the Bashi Daas area of Chilas when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ravine. As a result, several people traveling by coach received serious injuries. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Further investigations are underway.