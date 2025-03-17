Open Menu

Several Injured In Chilas Coach Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM

CHILAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Several persons were injured in a road mishap that occurred near Zero point Bashi Daas area of Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan region, tv channels quoting Police and Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a passenger coach was crossing the Bashi Daas area of Chilas when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ravine. As a result, several people traveling by coach received serious injuries. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Further investigations are underway.

