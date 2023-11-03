Several injured in DI Khan 'motobike blast', casualities feared

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A powerful explosion occurred in Tank Adda in Ponda Bazar of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), resulting in injuries to 10 people, with concerns of potential casualties on Friday afternoon.

According to details, police sources said that sounds of gunfire were reported at the blast site, a private news channel reported.

The KP bomb disposal squad and law enforcement agencies have arrived at the scene and corned off the area. Emergency measures have been implemented in hospitals in DI Khan.

According to the initial report, the explosive device was planted on a motorbike.