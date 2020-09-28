UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Injured In Dir Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Several injured in Dir road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 15 people including women and kids got serious injuries when a car was overturned in Dir on early Monday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said an overspeeding car coming from Panakot was suddenly overturned and fell into road in Dir and injured several people.

The locals and rescue teams reached the scene of the accident and kick started the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to local hospital, where according to hospital sources condition of several injured people was serious, a private news channel reported.

Eye witnesses said that reckless car drive, overspeeding and poor condition of road caused the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poor Road Car Dir Women From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 September 2020

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ADGM Courts appoint legal guards on NMC in UAE

9 hours ago

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

11 hours ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.