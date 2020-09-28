Several injured in Dir road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 15 people including women and kids got serious injuries when a car was overturned in Dir on early Monday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said an overspeeding car coming from Panakot was suddenly overturned and fell into road in Dir and injured several people.

The locals and rescue teams reached the scene of the accident and kick started the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to local hospital, where according to hospital sources condition of several injured people was serious, a private news channel reported.

Eye witnesses said that reckless car drive, overspeeding and poor condition of road caused the accident.