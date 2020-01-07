Several injured in explosion in Quetta’s Mekangi road

(@fidahassanain)

Police say they are investigating that what kind of explosion it is.

QUETTA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th2020) At least two peopled died and several others injured after an explosion hit a bazaar at Mikangi road in Quetta here on Tuesday.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital and rescue operation was underway for shifting the injured to the hospital.

Security officials, police and rescue workers reached the spot while ambulances were busy in shifting the injured to nearby hospital. The police said that they were investigating that what kind of explosion it was.