UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Injured In Explosion In Quetta’s Mekangi Road

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:27 PM

Several injured in explosion in Quetta’s Mekangi road

Police say they are investigating that what kind of explosion it is.

QUETTA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th2020) At least two peopled died and several others injured after an explosion hit a bazaar at Mikangi road in Quetta here on Tuesday.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital and rescue operation was underway for shifting the injured to the hospital.

Security officials, police and rescue workers reached the spot while ambulances were busy in shifting the injured to nearby hospital. The police said that they were investigating that what kind of explosion it was.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Road Died

Recent Stories

UAE leads tourism sector support via legislative m ..

6 minutes ago

“Mere Pas Tum Ho” writer says he got Rs 5 mill ..

8 minutes ago

India's ill designs about Pakistan, Kashmir need t ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Dar ..

15 minutes ago

Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) ..

14 minutes ago

Coffin of Gen Zia's father shifted to native grave ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.