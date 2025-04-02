Several injured in Karachi passenger bus accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Several persons were injured in a passenger bus accident that took place near Drigh Road of Karachi area,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a passenger bus moving with high speed was crossing the Drigh Road area when suddenly, it turned turtle near a junction of railway station.

As a result, several persons were injured in the incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.