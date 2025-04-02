Several Injured In Karachi Passenger Bus Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Several persons were injured in a passenger bus accident that took place near Drigh Road of Karachi area,
tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a passenger bus moving with high speed was crossing the Drigh Road area when suddenly, it turned turtle near a junction of railway station.
As a result, several persons were injured in the incident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Several injured in Karachi passenger bus accident6 minutes ago
-
Prayer gathering held for health well being of President Asif Ali Zardari6 minutes ago
-
World Autism Awareness Day observed on April 216 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses good wishes for President Zardari’s health16 minutes ago
-
Four including 3 children die ,4 injured in two different incidents36 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Fitr observed with fervour in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Kamber police 03 arrested in Case of murder.1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister calls on PML-N President, Punjab CM2 hours ago
-
14,632 ton waste disposed of during Eid days2 hours ago
-
All reservation of coalition partner to be removed through talks: Malik2 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Bilawal2 hours ago
-
AJK SCBA urges global intervention as India cracks down on Kashmiri rights2 hours ago