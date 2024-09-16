Several Injured In Lasbela Coaches Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Several persons were injured in a collision between two passenger coached on Makran-Coastal Highway in Lasbela district of Balochistan, news channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and were trying to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.
