Several Injured In Metro Bus-coaster Collision In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Several people were critically injured after a horrifying crash between a Metro bus and a passenger coaster near Bhara Kahu, here Friday morning.

As per details, rescue sources 1122 said that a metro bus collided with a coaster near Bhara Kahu, and as a result

Several people received serious injuries, a private news channel reported.

The coaster was carrying employees when it met with the accident, the sources added.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

