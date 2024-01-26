Several Injured In Metro Bus-coaster Collision In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Several people were critically injured after a horrifying crash between a Metro bus and a passenger coaster near Bhara Kahu, here Friday morning.
As per details, rescue sources 1122 said that a metro bus collided with a coaster near Bhara Kahu, and as a result
Several people received serious injuries, a private news channel reported.
The coaster was carrying employees when it met with the accident, the sources added.
