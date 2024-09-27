Open Menu

Several Injured In Mianwali In Bus-trailer Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Several people were injured after a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer at Mianwali Multan Road Kundian on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when an over-speeding trailer collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction in Mianwali district, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital, where the condition of several injured was said to be critical.

