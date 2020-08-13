UrduPoint.com
Several Injured In Mustang Blast

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

Several injured in Mustang blast

At least five persons including a women were critically injured in a suicide bomb blast in Baluchistan' s Mustang district on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five persons including a women were critically injured in a suicide bomb blast in Baluchistan' s Mustang district on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, the bomb blast occurred in Mustang main Bazaar when the explosives went off as people were busy buying groceries and vegetables.

Soon after the blast, security forces and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The cause of the explosion could not be known, rescuers officials said.

The blast created panic among the locals and the passersby.

