Several Injured In Noshki Truck Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Several persons were injured when a truck carrying diesel caught fire near Truck Ada area of Noshki
district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, several people sustained burn injuries when a truck carrying diesel caught fire near
Truck Ada area of Noshki district.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the people with burn injuries to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GRSB-UAF okays Quran course for degree programs2 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Noshki truck mishap2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer receives hero's welcome in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Father dies saving son from train2 minutes ago
-
KP Directorate of Labour releases performance report for fiscal year 2024-252 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieves arrested2 minutes ago
-
KU hosts global conference on marine biodiversity2 minutes ago
-
9th class student dies in Charsadda accident2 minutes ago
-
Police parade held2 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts3 minutes ago
-
Protest held in Landi Kotal to show solidarity with Pakistan Army12 minutes ago
-
Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago