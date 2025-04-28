Several injured in Noshki truck mishap

NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Several persons were injured when a truck carrying diesel caught fire near Truck Ada area of Noshki

district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the people with burn injuries to nearby hospital.