Several Injured In Peshawar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Several injured in Peshawar Blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Several people including school kids were critically injured in a suspected suicide attack inside a madressa in Peshawar's Dir Colony on early Tuesday morning.

According to Police sources, a powerful blast occurred in Peshawar's Dir Colony which wounded many persons.

Police and rescue teams reached on the spot of the blast. There was no immediate word as to the nature of the explosion, ptv news reported.

The number of casualties was expected to increase as several of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

