Several injured in Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A powerful blast exploded near qambrani road Bashir chowk in Quetta, leaving several people injured on Monday.

According to rescue sources, security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion while evidence was being collected, private news channels reported.

Several vehicles parked in the area were also damaged due to the intensity of the blast. The injured were shifted to Quetta Hospital.