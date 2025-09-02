Open Menu

Several Injured In Quetta Blast

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Several injured in Quetta blast

Several persons were injured in a blast that took place near a stadium located at Saryab Road area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Several persons were injured in a blast that took place near a stadium located at Saryab Road area,

Quetta, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, several persons were injured after a blast that reported near Shahwani stadium situated at Saryab Road area of Quetta.

The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot for collecting detail information regarding the blast.

