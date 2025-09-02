Several Injured In Quetta Blast
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM
Several persons were injured in a blast that took place near a stadium located at Saryab Road area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Several persons were injured in a blast that took place near a stadium located at Saryab Road area,
Quetta, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, several persons were injured after a blast that reported near Shahwani stadium situated at Saryab Road area of Quetta.
The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot for collecting detail information regarding the blast.
