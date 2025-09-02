Several injured in Quetta blast

Several persons were injured in a blast that took place near a stadium located at Saryab Road area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Several persons were injured in a blast that took place near a stadium located at Saryab Road area,

The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot for collecting detail information regarding the blast.