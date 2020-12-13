UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Injured In Rawalpindi Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Several injured in Rawalpindi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Several persons wounded on Sunday after an powerful explosion near Thana Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi.

As per details, rescue sources said the explosion occurred near water filtration plant and the nature of the blast is still being determined, private news channels reported.

The area was cordoned off as officials from police and intelligence agencies were searching it to collect evidence.

More Stories From Pakistan

