Several Injured In RYK Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Several persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Kot Samaba area of Rahim Yar

Khan, tv channel quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a passenger bus collided with Ambulance near Kot Samaba area of Rahim

Yar Khan.

As a result of collision, several persons were seriously injured in the incident. The injured were immediately taken to hospital for emergency treatment. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

