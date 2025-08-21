Several Injured In RYK Road Accident
August 21, 2025
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Several persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Kot Samaba area of Rahim Yar
Khan, tv channel quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, a passenger bus collided with Ambulance near Kot Samaba area of Rahim
Yar Khan.
As a result of collision, several persons were seriously injured in the incident. The injured were immediately taken to hospital for emergency treatment. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
