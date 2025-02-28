Several injured in Saidu Sharif firing

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Several persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near a hospital of Saidu Sharif, district Swat, tv channels quoting police official reported on Friday.

According to details, a man opened fire near a hospital of Saidu Sharif area of Swat district and injured several people.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

The police team also managed to arrest the accused involved in the firing incident.

Further investigations are underway.