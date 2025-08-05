Open Menu

Several Injured In Shikarpur Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 09:21 PM

Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

Several persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Shikarpur area of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Several persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Shikarpur area of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, several passengers were injured when a rashly driven van turned turtle near Shikarpur area of Sindh.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and started shifting the injured to hospital for emergency treatment. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

